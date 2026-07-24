LAFC's Son Heung-Min wins Goal of the Matchday

The South Korean legend opened the scoring in a 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake , streaking past RSL's backline before making a stepover and blasting his shot into the bottom corner.

LAFC forward Son Heung-Min has won AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchdays 16 and 17, claiming 38.5% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Evander (20.9%): FC Cincinnati's star midfielder fired home a pinpoint shot from distance, ringing the inside of the far post on the way to his side's 4-3 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

3rd place, Luis Suárez (20.8%): Inter Miami CF's 39-year-old striker tallied a brace in a 3-2 win over Chicago Fire FC, headlined by a collected finish following a smooth backheel pass from Germán Berterame.

4th place, Capita Capemba (19.7%): The Angola international settled the ball and ripped a shot into the top left corner during Sporting Kansas City's 3-2 defeat at St. Louis CITY SC.