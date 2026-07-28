St. Louis CITY's Tomáš Ostrák wins Goal of the Matchday

The Czech midfielder curled home an 83rd-minute golazo from outside the box, giving St. Louis a 1-0 home victory over the Colorado Rapids .

St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Tomáš Ostrák has won AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 18, claiming 67% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Nicolás Fernández Mercau (14.9%): New York City FC's leading scorer unleashed a thunderbolt from distance that sparked a 3-1 win over Chicago Fire FC.

3rd place, Alejandro Alvarado (9.8%): The US youth international dribbled past several defenders before finishing a long-range blast in San Diego FC's 1-0 victory over FC Dallas.

4th place, Carles Gil (8.3%): The New England Revolution legend curled home a trademark left-footed stunner in a 4-1 rout of Atlanta United.