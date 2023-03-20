Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 4

If we've learned anything from the first month of the 2023 MLS season, it’s that golazos are being scored at a remarkable rate. Just check out the candidates for AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 4.

There’s a significant Argentine flavor to this week’s nominees and we begin at Toyota Stadium where Alan Velasco got the party started for FC Dallas in a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City. The winger slipped a pass to Sebastian Lletget, who returned the favor and Velasco powered his first-time shot into the corner of the net.

Another Argentine – World Cup-winner Thiago Almada – is making a habit out of scoring AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday-worthy free kick strikes.

There was only one goal scored in the New England Revolution’s 1-0 victory over Nashville SC, but it was a doozy by Gustavo Bou. The Designated Player ran onto a DeJuan Jones through ball and ran at Jack Maher before quickly cutting the ball to his left foot and beating Joe Willis inside the near post. It was Bou’s first goal of the year and the first conceded by Nashville in 2023.

Chicago Fire FC and FC Cincinnati played to a six-goal thriller, but it was Kacper Przybyłko’s 32nd-minute equalizer that stood alone, a perfectly-placed first-time attempt just inside the 18-yard box past a diving Roman Celentano.