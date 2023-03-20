Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 4

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

It's Raining Argentine Golazos | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday

If we've learned anything from the first month of the 2023 MLS season, it’s that golazos are being scored at a remarkable rate. Just check out the candidates for AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 4.

There’s a significant Argentine flavor to this week’s nominees and we begin at Toyota Stadium where Alan Velasco got the party started for FC Dallas in a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City. The winger slipped a pass to Sebastian Lletget, who returned the favor and Velasco powered his first-time shot into the corner of the net.

Another Argentine – World Cup-winner Thiago Almada – is making a habit out of scoring AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday-worthy free kick strikes.

The Atlanta United midfielder won the first AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday of 2023 for a world-class winner against the San Jose Earthquakes. Almada did one better in a 5-1 win over the Portland Timbers Saturday. The 21-year-old, from nearly 35 yards out, bent a screamer into the top corner for a 2-0 lead that left Timbers goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič flailing at the air.

There was only one goal scored in the New England Revolution’s 1-0 victory over Nashville SC, but it was a doozy by Gustavo Bou. The Designated Player ran onto a DeJuan Jones through ball and ran at Jack Maher before quickly cutting the ball to his left foot and beating Joe Willis inside the near post. It was Bou’s first goal of the year and the first conceded by Nashville in 2023.

Chicago Fire FC and FC Cincinnati played to a six-goal thriller, but it was Kacper Przybyłko’s 32nd-minute equalizer that stood alone, a perfectly-placed first-time attempt just inside the 18-yard box past a diving Roman Celentano.

Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Goal of the Matchday

Related Stories

Austin FC's Jon Gallagher wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 3
Inter Miami's Robert Taylor wins Goal of the Matchday
More News
More News
Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 4?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 4?
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

Atlanta United's Thiago Almada named Player of the Matchday
CF Montréal bring back defender Gabriele Corbo from Italy's Bologna FC
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal bring back defender Gabriele Corbo from Italy's Bologna FC
Team of the Matchday: Argentine wonderkid, Concacaf stars lead the way
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Argentine wonderkid, Concacaf stars lead the way
March international window: Which MLS players were called up?

March international window: Which MLS players were called up?
DC United sign Lewis O'Brien on loan from Nottingham Forest
Transfer Tracker

DC United sign Lewis O'Brien on loan from Nottingham Forest
More News
Video
Video
It's Raining Argentine Golazos | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:53

It's Raining Argentine Golazos | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | March 18, 2023
6:59

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | March 18, 2023
Disallowed Goal: D. Joveljic vs. VAN, 77'
0:51

Disallowed Goal: D. Joveljic vs. VAN, 77'
HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United FC | March 18, 2023
6:46

HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United FC | March 18, 2023
More Video