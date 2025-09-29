Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchdays 36 & 37

What’s better than AT&T Goal of the Matchday? When there’s more than one matchday to choose from!
Vote here for your favorite from the abbreviated Matchday 36 and this weekend’s Matchday 37.
Kamal Miller: Who said defenders can’t score bangers? The Canadian international took a failed clearance off his chest and hit a venomous long-range strike in the Portland Timbers’ 1-1 draw at Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Dante Sealy: The Trinidad & Tobago international struck for a brace in CF Montréal's 4-1 win at Charlotte FC, including a thunderous free kick that left Kristijan Kahlina rooted to his spot.
Dor Turgeman: What a way to make a first impression! The Israeli international cut onto his left foot before firing home the match-winner during his New England Revolution debut in a 2-0 victory over Atlanta United.
Nectarios Triantis: After winning AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors with his strike from beyond midfield in Matchday 33, Triantis’ second goal was a stunning golazo from more than 30 yards out to help Minnesota United FC secure a 1-1 draw at the Colorado Rapids.