Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 35

What’s better in a golazo? Power or placement? How about both? That’s what these nominees for AT&T Goal of the Matchday provided. Vote here for your Matchday 35 favorite.

Lionel Messi: The GOAT made it 15 goals, to go along with 15 assists, producing yet another golazo with the equalizer he curled home from nearly 25 yards out in a 1-1 draw against Charlotte FC.

Cucho Hernández: The Colombian talisman canceled out Christian Benteke’s opener with a perfectly placed effort that nestled just under the crossbar in Columbus Crew’s 2-2 draw at D.C. United.

Cedric Teuchert: The German forward made it five goals in seven starts for St. Louis CITY SC with a clinical strike to kick off a 3-1 Midwest derby win over Sporting Kansas City.

Stephen Afrifa: The Canadian provided the lone bright spot for SKC in that derby defeat with a thunderous first-time goal from distance.

