Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 35

The lesson learned from Matchday 35 is that lefties do it better.
Need proof? Check out the AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees, and vote here for your favorite.
Martín Ojeda: The Argentine struck for a brace in Orlando City’s 3-2 win over Nashville SC, including an audacious free kick that caromed in off the post from nearly 30 yards out.
Lionel Messi: Ojeda wasn’t the only Argentine to score a pair of goals. Messi did the same to take the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi lead, capped by a sublime finish with his cultured left foot in Inter Miami's 3-2 win over D.C. United.
Marcel Hartel: The German also used his leg peg to turn and unleash a banger from the top of the box that left San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel rooted to the spot in St. Louis CITY SC’s 3-1 victory.
Brayan Vera: On a night where LAFC talisman Denis Bouanga starred, Vera opened the scoring for Real Salt Lake with a screamer from distance in a 4-1 defeat.