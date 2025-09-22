Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 35

Need proof? Check out the AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees, and vote here for your favorite.

The lesson learned from Matchday 35 is that lefties do it better.

Martín Ojeda: The Argentine struck for a brace in Orlando City’s 3-2 win over Nashville SC, including an audacious free kick that caromed in off the post from nearly 30 yards out.

Lionel Messi: Ojeda wasn’t the only Argentine to score a pair of goals. Messi did the same to take the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi lead, capped by a sublime finish with his cultured left foot in Inter Miami's 3-2 win over D.C. United.