Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 31

With slick skills, smashing finishes and big moments, the Matchday 31 nominees for AT&T Goal of the Matchday were bringing the summer vibes to close out August. Vote here for your favorite golazo.

Dániel Sallói: The MLS veteran scored his seventh of the season, with some smooth dribbling to beat two defenders before sticking his foot through for a blistering finish at the far post in Sporting Kansas City's 4-2 win over the Colorado Rapids.

Gabriel Pirani: D.C. United pulled off a 2-1 upset at New York City FC behind a brace from Pirani, whose well-placed opening goal stole the headlines in the Bronx.

Denis Bouanga: All eyes were on Son Heung-Min's home debut at BMO Stadium. However, it was longtime superstar Denis Bouanga who got things started with a stunning chip before the Black and Gold eventually fell 2-1 to San Diego FC.