Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 29

The Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs push continued in Matchday 29, and players responded with must-see strikes to comprise the AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday ballot.

Andres Jasson: With a cut inside to his left foot, the homegrown attacker bent home a stunning finish in NYCFC's 2-0 win over CF Montréal.

Luciano Acosta: A half-chance flipped into a venomous volley, jumpstarting a 2-1 comeback win at Atlanta United that clinched FC Cincinnati a postseason spot.

Riqui Puig: The LA Galaxy's star midfielder, after dribbling from half-field, uncorked a golazo from 25 yards out to spark a 3-2 win at California Clásico rival San Jose Earthquakes.

Tyler Boyd: There was no stopping Boyd's curling shot after some expert wing play, which began the scoring in a five-goal thriller between LA and San Jose.