Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 26

Lucho, Cucho, Facundo and Cristian, oh my!

The AT&T Goal of the Matchday offerings for Matchday 26 had a distinct South American flair. As always, you can vote here.

Luciano Acosta: Another week, another Luciano Acosta golazo. FC Cincinnati's Argentine superstar opened up space for himself and clipped a shot into the side netting in a 3-1 loss to Charlotte FC.

Cristian Dájome: The Colombian forward helped D.C. United snap an 11-match winless streak, scoring both goals in a 2-1 win over Nashville SC. The match winner was a screamer from outside the 18-yard box he placed in the top corner.

Cucho Hernandez: In a rematch of last year’s MLS Cup Final, Cucho Hernández again punished LAFC. The Colombian talisman’s world-class strike from distance rooted goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and was the highlight of the Crew's 5-1 victory.

Facundo Torres: Make it six goals in the Uruguayan star's last six matches, including a first-time shot inside the far post that led Orlando City SC to a 3-1 comeback win at the New England Revolution.

