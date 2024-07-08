Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 25

Goal of the Matchday

Matchday 25 brought a short turnaround, but no shortage of stunning golazos – including these AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees.

Luciano Acosta: FC Cincinnati made a statement in a 6-1 rout of Inter Miami CF to move atop the Supporters’ Shield standings. So did Acosta, who showcased next-level composure before finishing with his left foot.

Saba Lobjanidze: In his first game back from representing Georgia at Euro 2024, Lobjanidze combined beautifully with Daniel Ríos before depositing a first-time finish in Atlanta United’s 5-2 loss at Real Salt Lake.

Hernán López: López scored the lone goal in San Jose's 1-0 win over Chicago Fire FC, with the Designated Player latching onto Cristian Espinoza's long ball and clinically striking inside the far post.

Memo Rodríguez: Rodríguez ensured Sporting Kansas City earned all three points thanks to a thunderous first-time strike that clinched a 3-2 win over FC Dallas.

