Vote for Goal of the Matchday - MLS Matchday 23

Whether you prefer your goals with power or jaw-dropping creativity — or both — Matchday 23 delivered. Here are the four nominees for AT&T Goal of the Matchday and, as always, you can vote here .

Max Arfsten: The Columbus Crew erased an early deficit to score five unanswered goals in a rout of the New England Revolution with Arfsten scoring the winner, taking a pass from Cucho Hernández before dribbling along the 18-yard box and firing a bullet inside the far post.

Pedro Santos: Pedro Santos placed his stamp on the latest edition of the Atlantic Cup rivalry with the New York Red Bulls, blasting a sensational free kick from distance over a four-man wall to help 10-man D.C. United earn a 2-2 draw at Red Bull Arena.

Jordi Alba: The FC Barcelona legend secured three more points for the shorthanded Supporters’ Shield leaders with a stunning, long-range golazo in a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC.