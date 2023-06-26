Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 21

While Major League Soccer teams continue to search for consistent results, Matchday 21 proved the golazos are still being scored. Don’t take our word for it, peep the nominees for AT&G Goal of the Matchday yourself.
The New York Red Bulls continued their home dominance of Atlanta United, courtesy of a 4-0 victory at Red Bull Arena Saturday night. Cristian Casseres Jr. was part of the goalscoring outburst, taking a ball laid off from Tom Barlow, chipping Juan Purata and then racing into the box where he beat a rooted Brad Guzan to double RBNY’s lead just before halftime.
Justen Glad also struck late in a half; his goal deep in second-half stoppage time salvaged a 2-2 draw for Real Salt Lake against Minnesota United FC. Braian Ojeda started the sequence by serving a ball into the box that Diego Luna clipped to the edge of the six-yard box, where Glad unleashed a first-time volley to level.
Evander got the party started at Providence Park, taking a ball laid off by Marvin Loria and firing a first-time blast into the upper corner to give the Portland Timbers a 1-0 lead in what would be a 1-1 draw against NYCFC.
D.C. United stunned Supporters’ Shield-leading FC Cincinnati with three first-half goals, securing all three points at Audi Field. Defender Derrick Williams doubled the hosts' early lead by pouncing on a rebound and unleashing a first-time howitzer in the 17th minute.
Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.