Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 19

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Golazos lit up nets like Fourth of July fireworks during Matchday 19.

Luis Suárez: El Pistolero's seventh goal in his last four games was a gem, a loooooong distance strike that caught Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte off his line in a 2-2 draw.

Brayan Vera: The Colombian defender helped CF Montréal rally for a 2-2 draw against the New England Revolution with a thunderbolt from distance.

Ezekiel Alladoh: The Ghanaian striker capped a comeback for the ages with a stunning 97th-minute volley that lifted the Philadelphia Union to a 3-2 win over Atlanta United.