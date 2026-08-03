Ezekiel Alladoh brings late-game heroics for Philadelphia | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Ezekial Alladoh 's first MLS goal for the Philadelphia Union couldn't have come in a bigger moment.

Trailing 2-1 heading into added time vs. Atlanta United, the Union embarked on an incredible late comeback, turning a two-goal deficit into a 3-2 win, capped by Alladoh's game-winner, which secured Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 19.

Teenage center back Neil Pierre handed Philly a lifeline in the 96th minute, rising highest to send his headed effort into the corner and level the contest at 2-2.

Just seconds later, fans at Subaru Park exploded with excitement as Alladoh's unbelievable volley completed a legendary turnaround for the hosts.

With the result, Philadelphia have now won three straight matches since the departure of head coach Bradley Carnell. They've jumped from last in the East to 13th under interim head coach Ryan Richter.

Philadelphia begin their Leagues Cup 2026 campaign on Thursday when they host Cruz Azul (8 pm ET | Apple TV, FS1, Univision).