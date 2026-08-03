Chicago Fire striker Robert Lewandowski named Player of the Matchday

After scoring his first two goals for Chicago Fire FC on Matchday 19, Robert Lewandowski has been named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA.
The legendary Polish striker's brace sparked the Fire's 2-1 comeback win over Charlotte FC on Saturday at Soldier Field.
The former Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona marksman became the fourth player in Fire history to score multiple goals in his home debut – joining Frank Klopas (1998), Andy Herron (2008) and Tomasz Frankowski (2008).
Lewandowski, who signed with Chicago in late June, has now scored an incredible 720 career goals for club and country. His first two games in Fire colors came on the road.
This is Lewandowski's first Player of the Matchday honor and the first for a Chicago player since Tom Barlow on Matchday 18 of 2025.
The last Polish international to claim the award was former Charlotte FC striker Karol Świderski on Matchday 32 of 2022.
Lewandowski and the Fire now shift focus to Leagues Cup, beginning with Thursday's opener against LIGA MX's Club Necaxa (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.