Chicago Fire striker Robert Lewandowski named Player of the Matchday

After scoring his first two goals for Chicago Fire FC on Matchday 19, Robert Lewandowski has been named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA.

Lewandowski, who signed with Chicago in late June, has now scored an incredible 720 career goals for club and country. His first two games in Fire colors came on the road.

The former Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona marksman became the fourth player in Fire history to score multiple goals in his home debut – joining Frank Klopas (1998), Andy Herron (2008) and Tomasz Frankowski (2008).

The legendary Polish striker's brace sparked the Fire's 2-1 comeback win over Charlotte FC on Saturday at Soldier Field.

A home debut brace and the game-winner ✌️🔥 Robert Lewandowski's first match in Chicago is one to remember. pic.twitter.com/pt567KCnn0

This is Lewandowski's first Player of the Matchday honor and the first for a Chicago player since Tom Barlow on Matchday 18 of 2025.

The last Polish international to claim the award was former Charlotte FC striker Karol Świderski on Matchday 32 of 2022.

Lewandowski and the Fire now shift focus to Leagues Cup, beginning with Thursday's opener against LIGA MX's Club Necaxa (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).