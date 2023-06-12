Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 18

Stunners only! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday

Thanksgiving came early for AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday, as Matchday 18 served up a smorgasbord of golazos across the weekend’s 14 contests.

And like the last Thursday in November, our plates overflowed with quality choices, many of which would be the AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday any other week.

So dig in and enjoy the offerings.

Houston Dynamo FC feasted on LAFC in a 4-0 win at Shell Energy Stadium. Franco Escobar brought the dessert, chesting down a Héctor Herrera pass from midfield and then volleying off the bounce from distance for the fourth and final goal in the 89th minute.

Lucas Zelarayán delivered the main course, a succulent strike from beyond midfield in the 93rd minute to seal a 2-1 win for the Columbus Crew over Chicago Fire FC. The pinged rocket measured 60.98 yards, the third-longest MLS goal since 2010, per Opta.

Miguel Trauco brought a left-footed blast from distance off a feed from Carlos Gruezo to the dinner table, a 57th-minute winner for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 2-1 home victory over the Philadelphia Union.

And Luciano Acosta came with the extra gravy, running onto a long ball from Matt Miazga and firing a mouth-watering left-footed volley into the side netting for the opening goal in FC Cincinnati’s 1-1 draw at Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

