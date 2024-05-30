Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 17

Matchday 17 gave us some stunning upsets - and even more stunning golazos. Here are the candidates for AT&T Goal of the Matchday. Vote here for your favorite.

Saba Lobjanidze: Atlanta United snapped a nine-game winless streak with a massive 3-1 victory at Supporters' Shield-leading Inter Miami CF thanks to Lobjanidze. The Georgian international struck for a highlight-reel brace, including a curling effort from distance that opened the score just before halftime.

Christian Benteke: The Belgian big man also found the back of the net twice, roofing a half-volley to complete his brace in D.C. United's 4-2 loss at CF Montréal.

Lionel Messi: The lone bright spot in Miami's first league defeat in over two months was Messi putting his legendary left foot on display with a perfectly-placed shot to the lower right post.