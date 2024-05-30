Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 17

MLSsoccer staff

Matchday 17 gave us some stunning upsets - and even more stunning golazos. Here are the candidates for AT&T Goal of the Matchday. Vote here for your favorite.

Saba Lobjanidze: Atlanta United snapped a nine-game winless streak with a massive 3-1 victory at Supporters' Shield-leading Inter Miami CF thanks to Lobjanidze. The Georgian international struck for a highlight-reel brace, including a curling effort from distance that opened the score just before halftime.

Christian Benteke: The Belgian big man also found the back of the net twice, roofing a half-volley to complete his brace in D.C. United's 4-2 loss at CF Montréal.

Lionel Messi: The lone bright spot in Miami's first league defeat in over two months was Messi putting his legendary left foot on display with a perfectly-placed shot to the lower right post.

Mateusz Bogusz: The Polish midfielder put an exclamation mark on LAFC's 2-0 win over Minnesota United with a long-range blast from way, way out.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Matchday

Related Stories

Real Salt Lake's Anderson Julio wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 16
Inter Miami CF's Leonardo Campana wins Goal of the Matchday
More News
More News
Austin FC acquire Osman Bukari from Red Star Belgrade
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC acquire Osman Bukari from Red Star Belgrade
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 17

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 17
Pachuca vs. Columbus Crew: Everything to know about Concacaf Champions Cup final

Pachuca vs. Columbus Crew: Everything to know about Concacaf Champions Cup final
Your Thursday Kickoff: Atlanta & Nashville shock Eastern Conference leaders
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: Atlanta & Nashville shock Eastern Conference leaders
LAFC's "professional" performance: Bouanga makes history, Bogusz scores golazo

LAFC's "professional" performance: Bouanga makes history, Bogusz scores golazo
Video
Video
Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:33

Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 17 in MLS!
21:09

WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 17 in MLS!
WATCH: Joveljic, Puig shine in Galaxy win vs. Dallas
7:05

WATCH: Joveljic, Puig shine in Galaxy win vs. Dallas
WATCH: LAFC flex championship-caliber muscle on Loons
7:18

WATCH: LAFC flex championship-caliber muscle on Loons