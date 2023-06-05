Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 17

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! The only thing tastier than a golazo is one that secures three points – and that’s the case for three of the four nominees for AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday.
Lucas Zelarayán and Cucho Hernández combined brilliantly to extend the Columbus Crew’s lead to three in a 4-2 victory over Charlotte FC, with Zelarayán flicking a perfect ball into the box to Hernández, who flew in the air to meet it with his right foot past an onrushing Kristijan Kahlina.
FC Cincinnati celebrated another one-goal win… and what a goal it was. Luciano Acosta gathered a flighted ball from Santiago Arias, took a touch inside and slipped the 83rd-minute shot past Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper (and former FC Cincinnati man) Spencer Richey in a 1-0 victory.
Hany Mukhtar did Hany Mukhtar things, collecting a ball from Daniel Lovitz before racing past José Martínez and clinically finishing past Maarten Paes to help lift Nashville SC to a 2-1 win over FC Dallas and draw level in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race (10 goals).
The only goal that didn’t prove to be a winner in Matchday 17’s nominees was Ian Fray’s stoppage-time lifeline, a low laser into the corner netting, in Inter Miami CF’s 2-1 loss to D.C. United.
Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.