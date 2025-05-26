Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 15

Matchday 15 brought the golazos, including three from the thrilling 3-3 draw between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami CF. Vote here to decide the AT&T Goal of the Matchday.
Quinn Sullivan: Fresh off his first USMNT call-up, Sullivan gathered a short corner kick and unleashed a far-post curler for Philadelphia's opener against Miami. The homegrown midfielder is on pace for a career-best season.
Telasco Segovia: Staring at another frustrating loss, Segovia deposited a top-corner blast in the 95th minute to earn Miami a crucial road point at Subaru Park. It was the Venezuelan international's fourth goal of the year.
Lionel Messi: The GOAT's left foot is lethal, as shown on his 87th-minute free kick that zipped past Union goalkeeper Andrew Rick and ignited Miami's comeback effort. Before his moment of brilliance, Messi had gone two games without scoring.
Pedro Vite: Thanks to Vite, Vancouver went from trailing 2-0 inside five minutes at Real Salt Lake to 3-2 winners by the final whistle. The Ecuador international's latest long-distance stunner vaulted the Whitecaps back into the Supporters' Shield and extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches across all competitions.