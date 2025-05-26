Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 15

Quinn Sullivan: Fresh off his first USMNT call-up, Sullivan gathered a short corner kick and unleashed a far-post curler for Philadelphia's opener against Miami. The homegrown midfielder is on pace for a career-best season.

Telasco Segovia: Staring at another frustrating loss, Segovia deposited a top-corner blast in the 95th minute to earn Miami a crucial road point at Subaru Park. It was the Venezuelan international's fourth goal of the year.

Lionel Messi: The GOAT's left foot is lethal, as shown on his 87th-minute free kick that zipped past Union goalkeeper Andrew Rick and ignited Miami's comeback effort. Before his moment of brilliance, Messi had gone two games without scoring.