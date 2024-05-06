Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 12

The Matchday 12 nominees for AT&T Goal of the Matchday share a theme: left-footed golazos from distance. Who will take the top spot in this week's fan vote?

Federico Bernardeschi: Toronto FC's Italian winger completed his brace by cutting onto his left and finding the top corner in a 3-1 win over FC Dallas. Bernardeschi now has 2g/3a across his last two matches.

Tomás Chancalay: Chancalay scored for the second straight game, depositing the New England Revolution's 1-0 winner at Chicago Fire FC with a left-footed curler from atop the box.

Jack McGlynn: McGlynn is renowned for his passing ability, but the Philadelphia Union's 2-2 draw at D.C. United also showed he can unleash a swerving blast into the upper 90 with his trademark left boot.

Matias Rojas: Rojas opened his MLS account in style, jumpstarting Inter Miami CF's 6-2 comeback victory over New York Red Bulls with a left-footed rocket off Lionel Messi's assist – his first of two golazos after subbing on at halftime.

