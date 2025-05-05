Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 11

We’re pretty sure the Designated Player rule was instituted for weekends like Matchday 11, where four DPs each showcased their class with golazos up for AT&T Goal of the Matchday. As always, vote here.
Carles Gil: The New England Revolution have won four in a row and Gil is at the heart of their turnaround. The 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP had a perfect touch on a stunning first-time volley golazo to lead the Revs to a 2-0 win at Toronto FC.
Lionel Messi: Last year’s Landon Donovan MLS MVP helped Inter Miami bounce back from their Concacaf Champions Cup ouster, shielding Red Bulls defender Noah Eile to get onto Telasco Segovia’s ball over the top before blasting a thunderous left-footed finish to cap a 4-1 win.
Joaquín Pereyra: The Argentine midfielder put the finishing touches on Minnesota United FC’s 3-0 win at Austin FC with a stunning left-footed shot from distance that caromed in off the far post. It was Pereyra's first MLS goal.
Chucky Lozano: The Mexican international was at the heart of San Diego FC’s historic 5-0 win over FC Dallas with 2g/2a, his second goal a thing of beauty as he latched onto a perfect through ball by Anders Dreyer before rounding Dallas ‘keeper Maarten Paes.