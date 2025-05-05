Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 11

We’re pretty sure the Designated Player rule was instituted for weekends like Matchday 11, where four DPs each showcased their class with golazos up for AT&T Goal of the Matchday. As always, vote here .

Carles Gil: The New England Revolution have won four in a row and Gil is at the heart of their turnaround. The 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP had a perfect touch on a stunning first-time volley golazo to lead the Revs to a 2-0 win at Toronto FC.

Joaquín Pereyra: The Argentine midfielder put the finishing touches on Minnesota United FC’s 3-0 win at Austin FC with a stunning left-footed shot from distance that caromed in off the far post. It was Pereyra's first MLS goal.