Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T MLS Goal of the Week - MLS Week 34

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Drama-filled goals were in strong supply throughout Week 34, all before Decision Day arrives this Sunday and the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs field gets determined.

The San Jose Earthquakes aren’t in the postseason, but Cade Cowell did his best to try and sink Real Salt Lake's hopes with an incredible solo run during a wild 4-3 Quakes win.

Meanwhile, Paul Arriola got D.C. United off to a flying start in a critical showdown against Columbus Crew by hammering a volley off the bounce into the side netting.

The Crew bounced back from that early deficit to win 3-1, and Lucas Zelarayan played a large role with yet another long-distance golazo that put the visitors in front for good.

In the final match of Week 34, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez produced a moment of brilliance with a backheel finish off a corner kick in the LA Galaxy's 1-1 draw against the Seattle Sounders.

As always, cast your vote below or at twitter.com/MLS.

Goal of the Week

Related Stories

Portland Timbers' Dairon Asprilla wins Week 33 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T MLS Goal of the Week - MLS Week 33
LA Galaxy's Sebastian Lletget wins Week 32 AT&T Goal of the Week
More News
More News
Sporting KC defender Amadou Dia suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Sporting KC defender Amadou Dia suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee
MLS Fantasy Week 27 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 27 Positional Rankings
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this Tuesday or Wednesday
Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this Tuesday or Wednesday
Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan named Week 34 MLS Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan named Week 34 MLS Player of the Week
USMNT to face Bosnia and Herzegovina before January World Cup Qualifiers

USMNT to face Bosnia and Herzegovina before January World Cup Qualifiers
Top young-player performances in MLS Weeks 33 & 34
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Top young-player performances in MLS Weeks 33 & 34
More News
Video
Video
Playoff pressure is on and EVERY SAVE COUNTS! Watch Week 34's best
1:26

Playoff pressure is on and EVERY SAVE COUNTS! Watch Week 34's best
Playoff implications, Golden Boot change, Panenkas & MORE in MLS Week 34
26:03

Playoff implications, Golden Boot change, Panenkas & MORE in MLS Week 34
FINISH STRONG! Vote for your favorite goal of Week 34 | Goal of the Week
1:33

FINISH STRONG! Vote for your favorite goal of Week 34 | Goal of the Week
Best Moments of Week 34
4:04

Best Moments of Week 34
More Video
Bracket Challenge

Bracket Challenge

Think you know who wins the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Lock in your picks and you could win one of this year's amazing prizes.