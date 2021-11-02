Vote for AT&T MLS Goal of the Week - MLS Week 34

Drama-filled goals were in strong supply throughout Week 34, all before Decision Day arrives this Sunday and the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs field gets determined.

Meanwhile, Paul Arriola got D.C. United off to a flying start in a critical showdown against Columbus Crew by hammering a volley off the bounce into the side netting.

The Crew bounced back from that early deficit to win 3-1, and Lucas Zelarayan played a large role with yet another long-distance golazo that put the visitors in front for good.

In the final match of Week 34, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez produced a moment of brilliance with a backheel finish off a corner kick in the LA Galaxy's 1-1 draw against the Seattle Sounders.