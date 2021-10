Lucas Zelarayan's 30-yard belter kept playoff hopes alive in Columbus. Dairon Asprilla's devilish bicycle kick reversed a losing streak in Portland. Johnny Russell's Kansas City curler christened him as hottest attacker in MLS. And Randall Leal's volley began Nashville's relentless rally.

Who will win AT&T MLS Goal of the Week for MLS Week 33? That's for you decide.