Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - Week 11

The nominees for AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 11 of the MLS season are in. New York Red Bulls midfielder Cristian Casseres Jr. gets the nod for continuing his fine start to the season with a curling left-footed finish in a 2-1 road win at Orlando City SC. From that same game, Chris Mueller's unstoppable finish also merits inclusion.
And then there's the finest of seven goals D.C. United scored in their rout of Toronto FC, courtesy of Paul Arriola, as well as Tyler Pasher's emphatic finish in Houston Dynamo FC's tie with FC Cincinnati.
Vote for your favorite now below or at Twitter.com/MLS.