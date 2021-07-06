Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - Week 11

The nominees for AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 11 of the MLS season are in. New York Red Bulls midfielder Cristian Casseres Jr. gets the nod for continuing his fine start to the season with a curling left-footed finish in a 2-1 road win at Orlando City SC. From that same game, Chris Mueller's unstoppable finish also merits inclusion.

And then there's the finest of seven goals D.C. United scored in their rout of Toronto FC, courtesy of Paul Arriola, as well as Tyler Pasher's emphatic finish in Houston Dynamo FC's tie with FC Cincinnati.

Vote for your favorite now below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Goal of the Week Tyler Pasher Paul Arriola Cristian Casseres Jr. Chris Mueller

Advertising

Related Stories

Philadelphia Union homegrown Quinn Sullivan wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 10
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 10
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 9

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Columbus Crew's Pedro Santos fined for simulation by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Columbus Crew's Pedro Santos fined for simulation by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Report: FC Dallas loan Thomas Roberts to Austrian club
Transfer Tracker

Report: FC Dallas loan Thomas Roberts to Austrian club
Atlanta United acquire Amar Sejdic in trade with CF Montréal
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United acquire Amar Sejdic in trade with CF Montréal
Winless in six, Atlanta United work to reverse fortunes without key players
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Winless in six, Atlanta United work to reverse fortunes without key players
How all 27 MLS clubs are impacted by international call-ups in July
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

How all 27 MLS clubs are impacted by international call-ups in July
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - Week 11

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - Week 11
More News
Video
Video
Fireworks on Display! Watch Goal of the Week – Week 11
1:20

Fireworks on Display! Watch Goal of the Week – Week 11
Another stadium debut, D.C. United scores 7 goals, Austin FC's first home win
26:08

Another stadium debut, D.C. United scores 7 goals, Austin FC's first home win
VAR: Clear and Obvious Error in Nashville? Did Alejandro Bedoya handle the ball?
6:40

VAR: Clear and Obvious Error in Nashville? Did Alejandro Bedoya handle the ball?
Breaking down the top moments from Week 11
4:46
The Wrap

Breaking down the top moments from Week 11
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.