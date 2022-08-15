Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 25

There were goals galore scored again in Week 25, which means there were plenty of options for AT&T 5G Goal of the Week.

Among the nominees is a blistering first-time strike from outside the box by Thiago Almada, the opening goal in Atlanta United’s 2-2 draw at FC Cincinnati.

Lorenzo Insigne’s second goal in MLS was truly remarkable, a sensational volley after a chipped service by Michael Bradley that served to be the winner for Toronto FC in a 3-1 victory over the Portland Timbers.

And then there’s the audacious full volley from Danny Hoesen, who latched onto a Felipe lob into the box and fired in the late equalizer as Austin FC came from behind to defeat Sporting Kansas City, 4-3.