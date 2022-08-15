Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 25

There were goals galore scored again in Week 25, which means there were plenty of options for AT&T 5G Goal of the Week.
Among the nominees is a blistering first-time strike from outside the box by Thiago Almada, the opening goal in Atlanta United’s 2-2 draw at FC Cincinnati.
Lorenzo Insigne’s second goal in MLS was truly remarkable, a sensational volley after a chipped service by Michael Bradley that served to be the winner for Toronto FC in a 3-1 victory over the Portland Timbers.
Sebastian Ferreira also scored a thing of beauty, the opener in Houston Dynamo FC’s 3-2 defeat to CF Montréal, taking down a long ball from Hector Herrera and touching it back to his left foot to separate from defender Rudy Camacho before firing past James Pantemis in the 12th minute.
And then there’s the audacious full volley from Danny Hoesen, who latched onto a Felipe lob into the box and fired in the late equalizer as Austin FC came from behind to defeat Sporting Kansas City, 4-3.
Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.