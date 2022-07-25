Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 22

There's quite an international flair to the candidates for AT&T 5G Goal of the Week for Week 22. There are golazos from a Colombian, an Argentine, an Italian and a former US men’s national team captain.
BMO Field was abuzz for the debut of Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne, and Bernardeschi delivered with a low left-footed blast from distance in Toronto FC’s 4-0 victory over Charlotte FC.
Michael Bradley scored a brace in the win, including a run through the Charlotte defense following a slick Insigne pass capped by a chipped finish past goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina.
Cristian Arango played a starring role in LAFC’s 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City. Before setting up Gareth Bale’s first MLS goal, the Colombian put the visitors in front with a venomous blast in the box.
Sebastián Driussi also struck for a pair of goals in Austin FC’s wild 4-3 loss to the New York Red Bulls. The Argentine's second was a rocket from distance after dribbling around Dru Yearwood.
You can cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.