Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 22

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

There's quite an international flair to the candidates for AT&T 5G Goal of the Week for Week 22. There are golazos from a Colombian, an Argentine, an Italian and a former US men’s national team captain.

BMO Field was abuzz for the debut of Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne, and Bernardeschi delivered with a low left-footed blast from distance in Toronto FC’s 4-0 victory over Charlotte FC.

Michael Bradley scored a brace in the win, including a run through the Charlotte defense following a slick Insigne pass capped by a chipped finish past goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina.

Cristian Arango played a starring role in LAFC’s 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City. Before setting up Gareth Bale’s first MLS goal, the Colombian put the visitors in front with a venomous blast in the box.

Sebastián Driussi also struck for a pair of goals in Austin FC’s wild 4-3 loss to the New York Red Bulls. The Argentine's second was a rocket from distance after dribbling around Dru Yearwood.

You can cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 22
By MLSsoccer staff @mls
