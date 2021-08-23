Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 21

Before we switch our focus to the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, let's sort through some bangers that are up for Week 21's AT&T Goal of the Week.
It was chips ahoy for Mexican international Rodolfo Pizarro, who netted a brace for surging Inter Miami CF in a 3-1 win over Toronto FC. Robbie Robinson scored Miami's other goal, exploding past Omar Gonzalez before firing a left-footed finish into the roof of the net.
Also in contention is a blast from 17-year-old Quinn Sullivan, who apparently only scores golazos. His effort served as the Philadelphia Union's late equalizer in a 1-1 draw against CF Montréal. There's also a sensational Yordy Reyna free kick that took Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan by surprise in their 2-1 defeat.
Make your selection below or at Twitter.com/MLS.