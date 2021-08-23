Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 21

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Before we switch our focus to the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, let's sort through some bangers that are up for Week 21's AT&T Goal of the Week.

It was chips ahoy for Mexican international Rodolfo Pizarro, who netted a brace for surging Inter Miami CF in a 3-1 win over Toronto FC. Robbie Robinson scored Miami's other goal, exploding past Omar Gonzalez before firing a left-footed finish into the roof of the net.

Also in contention is a blast from 17-year-old Quinn Sullivan, who apparently only scores golazos. His effort served as the Philadelphia Union's late equalizer in a 1-1 draw against CF Montréal. There's also a sensational Yordy Reyna free kick that took Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan by surprise in their 2-1 defeat.

Make your selection below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Goal of the Week Rodolfo Pizarro Robbie Robinson Yordy Reyna Quinn Sullivan

Advertising

Related Stories

Seattle forward Raul Ruidiaz wins Week 20 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 20
Seattle Sounders' Jimmy Medranda wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 19

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
MLS All-Star 'keeper Matt Turner talks Revs' Shield hopes, Euro ambitions and more
Extratime

MLS All-Star 'keeper Matt Turner talks Revs' Shield hopes, Euro ambitions and more
Watch MLS' and Liga MX's top FIFA 21 players face off in an All-Star Game preview
MLS All-Star Game

Watch MLS' and Liga MX's top FIFA 21 players face off in an All-Star Game preview
Columbus Crew sign former Ligue 1 defender Steven Moreira 
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign former Ligue 1 defender Steven Moreira 
Inter Miami CF's Rodolfo Pizarro named Week 21 MLS Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Inter Miami CF's Rodolfo Pizarro named Week 21 MLS Player of the Week
The favorites, challengers and who to watch during All-Star Skills Challenge pres. by AT&T 5G
Skills Challenge

The favorites, challengers and who to watch during All-Star Skills Challenge pres. by AT&T 5G
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 21
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 21
More News
Video
Video
Crossbar Challenge presented by Gillette
0:48
Skills Challenge

Crossbar Challenge presented by Gillette
Passing Challenge presented by Crest
0:49
Skills Challenge

Passing Challenge presented by Crest
Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
0:58
Skills Challenge

Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice
1:15
Skills Challenge

Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.