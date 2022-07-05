Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 18

The AT&T 5G Goal of the Week nominees from Week 18 may not feature a list of the usual suspects. But you'll surely see a lot more of them in the second half of the 2022 season.

Alan Velasco, FC Dallas' record signing this past winter, scored his third goal of the year on a beautiful free kick in a 1-1 draw against Inter Miami CF.

Meanwhile, late-spring signing Dylan Borrero got his second goal in a New England Revolution jersey on a sizzling counterattack in their 2-2 draw against FC Cincinnati, marking his latest promising performance for Bruce Arena's squad.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andres Cubas, their newest Designated Player, saved his first MLS goal for a vital occasion, firing home an 89th-minute match-winner from the edge of the penalty area in a 1-0 win over Supporters' Shield-leading LAFC.

Sean Davis, Nashville SC's marquee free-agent signing last offseason, rounds out the field. The midfielder's opener from distance in a 2-2 draw with the Portland Timbers was his first MLS goal since the 2017 season.