Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 13

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

From MLS Week 13, the AT&T 5G Goal of the Week race features four players in contention to feature at the Qatar 2022 World Cup later this fall.

New England Revolution striker Adam Buksa’s case to represent Poland only strengthens, as his wonderful backheel in a 3-2 win at FC Cincinnati gave him goals in seven consecutive games across all competitions.

The defending Supporters’ Shield champions have another nominee in US men’s national team midfielder Sebastian Lletget, whose scissor kick got their victory at TQL Stadium rolling. Both Buksa and Lletget’s efforts were assisted by pinpoint crosses from right back Brandon Bye.

The USMNT presence continues with FC Dallas winger Paul Arriola, who netted for the fourth straight game in a 2-1 defeat vs. Minnesota United FC. He uncorked from nearly 30 yards out, picking out the top corner.

Lastly, Canadian international Tyler Pasher’s left-footed curler was part of a golazo-filled performance from Houston Dynamo FC in a 3-0 win at the LA Galaxy. The winger’s on the CanMNT fringe, but his strike surely caught manager John Herdman’s attention.

Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

