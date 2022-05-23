Recap: FC Dallas 1, Minnesota United FC 2

Robin Lod opened the scoring for the Loons, taking advantage of lax Dallas defending and a poorly handled rebound from goalkeeper Maarten Paes to tap in from close range. Taylor doubled the lead shortly after the break with a stunning strike. The right back allowed a half-cleared corner kick to bounce across his body, taking it on the volley at a difficult angle. His strike skipped across the box through a crowd of bodies, catching Paes short sighted before nestling in the far corner.

Dallas responded immediately through Paul Arriola. The offseason addition cut inside onto his right foot and unleashed a gorgeous curling effort into the top corner. The US international's fifth strike of the season was unstoppable, leaving Minnesota 'keeper Dayne St. Claire helpless as it tore into the net.