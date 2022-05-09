Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 10

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Week 10 produced some tasty goals, ranging from quality finishes off buildup play to moments of brilliance seemingly out of nothing. Let’s bite into the nominees for AT&T 5G Goal of the Week.

DeJuan Jones put the finishing touches on a well-worked goal for the New England Revolution in a 2-2 home draw against the Columbus Crew. The fullback emphatically volleyed home a cross from substitute Emmanuel Boateng, who received a pinpoint cross into space from Carles Gil.

Taxi Fountas has hit the ground running after his move to D.C. United from Austria's Rapid Vienna with four goals in four appearances. The DP forward netted a brace in a 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC, including a volley off a Julian Gressel corner kick that left Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark rooted to his spot.

Julian Carranza is apparently loving his new digs as well, scoring his fourth goal in the last six games, a curling effort from just inside the 18-yard box off a feed from Daniel Gazdag as the Philadelphia Union played LAFC to an enthralling 2-2 draw at Banc of California Stadium.

Ronaldo Cisneros' first-half hat trick helped Atlanta United snap a four-match winless streak with a 4-1 win over Chicago Fire FC. His first goal, a strike off the underside of the crossbar, capped an 11-pass buildup.

Vote for your favorite below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Team of the Week presented by Audi: FC Cincinnati reach new heights in Week 10

Atlanta United, USMNT center back Miles Robinson ruptures Achilles tendon

Report: USMNT to call up newcomers for pre-World Cup camp

Montréal are legit contenders, Cincy ditch the past, no home cooking for RBNY & more in Week 10
Recap: Austin FC 0, LA Galaxy 1

Bangers, team goals, and a dramatic equalizer! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:54

Every Single Goal in Week 10!
HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy | May 08, 2022
SAVE: Jonathan Bond, LA Galaxy - 47th minute
