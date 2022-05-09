Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 10

Week 10 produced some tasty goals, ranging from quality finishes off buildup play to moments of brilliance seemingly out of nothing. Let’s bite into the nominees for AT&T 5G Goal of the Week.

Taxi Fountas has hit the ground running after his move to D.C. United from Austria's Rapid Vienna with four goals in four appearances. The DP forward netted a brace in a 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC, including a volley off a Julian Gressel corner kick that left Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark rooted to his spot.

Julian Carranza is apparently loving his new digs as well, scoring his fourth goal in the last six games, a curling effort from just inside the 18-yard box off a feed from Daniel Gazdag as the Philadelphia Union played LAFC to an enthralling 2-2 draw at Banc of California Stadium.

Ronaldo Cisneros' first-half hat trick helped Atlanta United snap a four-match winless streak with a 4-1 win over Chicago Fire FC. His first goal, a strike off the underside of the crossbar, capped an 11-pass buildup.