Vanney: No place for Derrick Williams' abuse after red card

LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney strongly criticizes those responsible for online abuse directed at center back Derrick Williams following his red card last weekend.

Williams was ejected for a bad tackle on Portland Timbers midfielder Andy Polo, who needed to be helped off the field just before halftime of their 3-0 win at Providence Park. A few days later, the Timbers announced Polo suffered a ruptured quadriceps muscle and a torn meniscus in his left leg as a result of the play and would miss the rest of the 2021 season.

Vanney was quick to point out that his thoughts are with Polo, but he's also quick to squash any abuse Williams has been subjected to on social media.

"(Williams) feels bad for the player on the other side as we all do, no question," Vanney said during a virtual press conference. "It’s an awful scenario. The victim in this is Andy Polo and we wish him the best. I’ve talked to (Timbers head coach) Gio (Savarese) and sent my best.