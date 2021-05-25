Portland's Andy Polo to miss rest of season after injury suffered against LA Galaxy

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Portland Timbers and Peru national team midfielder Andy Polo will miss the remainder of the 2021 MLS regular season with a ruptured quadriceps muscle and a torn meniscus in his left leg, the club announced Tuesday. He will undergo surgery on Wednesday.

Polo was injured during a red-card tackle by LA Galaxy center back Derrick Williams in Portland's 3-0 win over the weekend.

Polo, 26, made four appearances in Portland's first six games this season. He's been with the club since 2018, making 75 appearances across all competitions. He also has 31 caps with the Peru national team.

The Timbers' injury crisis grows longer, with Polo the latest player to suffer a season-ending setback after goalkeeper Jeff Attinella and defender Ismaila Jome. Designated Players Sebastian Blanco and Jaroslaw Niezgoda are yet to debut this season after suffering long-term knee injuries last year. The likes of Diego Chara, Larrys Mabiala, Cristhian Paredes and Steve Clark are also currently out, while several other players have missed time as well.

Portland were eliminated in the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals by Liga MX side Club America and have earned nine points through their first six MLS games (3W-3L-0D record). They face the Philadelphia Union on Sunday (7 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes) before a near-three-week break between MLS matches offers a reprieve.

