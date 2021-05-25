Portland's Andy Polo to miss rest of season after injury suffered against LA Galaxy

Polo, 26, made four appearances in Portland's first six games this season. He's been with the club since 2018, making 75 appearances across all competitions. He also has 31 caps with the Peru national team.

Portland were eliminated in the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals by Liga MX side Club America and have earned nine points through their first six MLS games (3W-3L-0D record). They face the Philadelphia Union on Sunday (7 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes) before a near-three-week break between MLS matches offers a reprieve.