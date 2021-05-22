Recap: Portland Timbers 3, LA Galaxy 0

The Portland Timbers , helped by a red card to center back Derrick Williams just before halftime, routed the 10-man LA Galaxy by a 3-0 scoreline Saturday afternoon at Providence Park.

Williams was sent off in the 44th minute after a crunching challenge on Portland forward Andy Polo, and head referee Alan Kelly went straight to his back pocket for the red card. Polo was subbed off for Felipe Mora, then was seen on the TV broadcast in a leg brace and crutches after absorbing considerable force.

Mora seized his opportunity right after halftime, nodding home a Josecarlos Van Rankin cross in the 47th minute for a 1-0 lead. Galaxy left back Jorge Villafana was slow to close down the Timbers’ right back, allowing the unmarked Chilean to nod home past goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

Mora got another in the 60th minute, beating Galaxy center back Nick Depuy to a rebound for the 2-0 advantage. Van Rankin’s dinked shot hit the crossbar, and the 27-year-old was quickest to react.