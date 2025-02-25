Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Saprissa: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will look to rebound from a 2-1 setback in Leg 1 when they host Costa Rican powerhouse Saprissa in a crucial Leg 2 of their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series on Thursday night.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Thursday, Feb. 27 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Where
- BC Place | Vancouver, British Columbia
The winner advances to face CF Monterrey, who have already advanced to the Round of 16 via a 5-0 aggregate Round One victory over Canadian side Forge FC. If needed, the away goals rule is in effect.
Ten MLS clubs are participating in the 27-team continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
Vancouver have their work cut out for them in Leg 2 after suffering a heartbreaking, last-minute loss in the opening leg of their tie with Saprissa. But the 'Caps will be instilled with confidence heading into the return leg and should have the support of a rowdy BC Place crowd behind them.
Vancouver opened the 2025 MLS season with a dominant 4-1 win at Cascadia rival Portland Timbers, in which newcomer Jayden Nelson (1g/3a) and star playmaker Ryan Gauld (1g/1a) each shined, and will hope to carry that momentum to victory.
Saprissa stunned Vancouver in Leg 1, as Ariel Rodríguez scored the game-winning goal with practically the last kick of the ball to secure a 2-1 home win.
Los Morados are riding a two-match win streak entering Leg 2, most recently downing Sporting San José in league play.