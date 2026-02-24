Vancouver Whitecaps sign Andrés Cubas to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed midfielder Andrés Cubas to a contract extension through the 2027-28 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Paraguay international will no longer occupy a Designated Player roster spot.

"Andrés embodies everything we value in our group," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director.

"He is driven, relentless in his work ethic, and a true leader in our locker room, setting the standard for our younger players. On the pitch, he has been integral to our success and ranks among the very best in the league at his position.

"We are delighted that Andrés has committed to the club and look forward to continuing to support him and his family here in Vancouver."

Cubas has 1g/6a in 137 appearances (all competitions) with Vancouver since arriving in 2022 from French club Nîmes Olympique. He's helped the Whitecaps win four Canadian Championship titles.

Internationally, Cubas has 32 caps with Paraguay. He could feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

"I’m very happy to extend my contract and continue being part of this club," said Cubas.

"I’m grateful to my teammates, coaches, and staff for their constant support and for pushing me to be at my best every day. I also want to thank the club for the trust they’ve shown in me over the years.

"I’m excited to keep building something special here and to continue delivering success for our club and our fans."

Vancouver will look to lock up their spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday when they host CS Cartaginés (9:30 pm ET | FS2; TUDN) before welcoming Canadian rival Toronto FC on Saturday (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV).