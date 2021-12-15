Vancouver Whitecaps acquire defender Tristan Blackmon in Expansion Draft trade

LAFC defender Tristan Blackmon is heading to Vancouver Whitecaps FC by means of Charlotte FC ’s 2021 MLS Expansion Draft, as was announced Tuesday evening.

“We are very pleased to welcome Tristan to our club and city,” Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director, said in a release. “He brings league and cup experience from a very good team. It is always key to find the right balance of MLS experience and new young players to this league; for that reason, it was important to get a deal done while we had the opportunity to make a trade through the Expansion Draft.”

He joins Vancouver for $350,000 in General Allocation Money for the 2022 season and an additional $125,000 in GAM for 2023, totaling $475,000 in GAM. Blackmon was picked with Charlotte's fourth selection.

Man like TB 😎 Just a little bit of what new #VWFC defender Tristan Blackmon can do on the pitch 👀 pic.twitter.com/X2eaWy8xzR

Blackmon, 25, has spent the last four seasons with LAFC after being picked third overall in the 2018 SuperDraft out of the University of the Pacific. Capable of playing outside back and center back, he has two goals and five assists across 64 MLS regular-season games (46 starts).

Vancouver are entering their first full season under head coach Vanni Sartini after he sparked them to the Western Conference’s No. 6 seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. They return the bulk of their roster, though were looking to supplement the backline.

"He has good experience in the league and is entering his prime," Sartini said. "He can play multiple positions in the back, which gives us additional flexibility in our roster. We are very excited to add Tristan to our group."

With Blackmon departing, LAFC further enter a new era as more players from their 2018 expansion team exit.