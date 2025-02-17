Vancouver Whitecaps sign striker Daniel Ríos

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have acquired striker Daniel Ríos on loan from LIGA MX side Chivas de Guadalajara through 2025 with a purchase option, the club announced Monday.

"He will bring additional leadership to the group, a strong work ethic, and a natural physical presence. We are excited to welcome Daniel and his family to our club."

"Daniel is an experienced striker and a proven goal scorer in our league," said Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster.

Ríos has 1g/1a in 22 games with Chivas, who he joined in December 2022 after impressing at Charlotte.

The 29-year-old Mexico native spent last season on loan with Atlanta United , his third MLS club after stops with Charlotte FC and Nashville SC . He has 19g/7a in 81 regular-season matches.

In Vancouver, Ríos adds No. 9 depth alongside Brian White and Damir Kreilach. He is the club's third attack-minded signing this offseason after wingers Emmanuel Sabbi (transfer from Le Havre) and Jayden Nelson (transfer from Rosenborg).

“I’m very excited to join Vancouver and bring my experience to this talented group that’s eager to compete for the MLS Cup," said Ríos.

"I can’t wait to represent this club, give my all on the field, and connect with the incredible fans who make this city so special. See you all soon at BC Place!"

Led by new head coach Jesper Sørensen, Vancouver begin their 2025 MLS regular season on Feb. 23 at Cascadian rivals Portland Timbers (4 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They'll also enter Concacaf Champions Cup play on Feb. 20 by visiting Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa.