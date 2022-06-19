Vancouver Whitecaps' revival continues with 2-0 win at FC Dallas

After a statement 2-0 win at FC Dallas on Saturday night, the Whitecaps are now tied on points with Seattle Sounders FC for seventh place in the Western Conference standings (two more games played). With manager Vanni Sartini at the helm, like in the club's 2021 late-season playoff charge, they're once again proving how dangerous it can be to rush to judgment on a team in Major League Soccer.

It would be kind to call Vancouver's start to the season "slow". The Whitecaps won just one of their first nine matches, hampered by injuries and a defense that conceded three or more goals on five occasions.

A switch flipped in early May, aided by a return of some of those sidelined early on. They've won seven of their last 10 matches in all competitions and have taken a league-leading 13 points in MLS play. Playing on the road against a strong FC Dallas side that's now fourth in the West, Saturday's result might have been the most impressive yet.