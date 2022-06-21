Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 15

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Two jaw-dropping free kicks, a highlight-reel chip and a top-corner golazo are in the AT&T 5G Goal of the Week running following MLS Week 15.

The first group includes Gustavo Bou’s game-winner against Minnesota United FC; his right-footed free kick made it 2-1 and kept the New England Revolution’s upward momentum going strong.

Then there’s a result-sealing free kick from Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Deiber Caicedo, whose first goal of the 2022 campaign highlighted a 2-0 win at FC Dallas as their slow start continues to fade.

Luquinhas provided another delightful goal for the New York Red Bulls, this time chipping Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg in a 2-0 win. Meanwhile, Sporting Kansas City right back Graham Zusi unleashed a left-footed blast in a 2-1 victory at Nashville SC that silenced the GEODIS Park crowd.

Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Banger free kicks and a class chip! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Banger free kicks and a class chip! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Josef Martinez shines in Atlanta, Matt Turner bids farewell to Revs and more from Week 15!
Josef Martinez shines in Atlanta, Matt Turner bids farewell to Revs and more from Week 15!
Watch every single goal in Week 15
Watch every single goal in Week 15
WATCH: Sporting KC end Nashville’s undefeated home streak with 2-1 win at GEODIS Park 
WATCH: Sporting KC end Nashville’s undefeated home streak with 2-1 win at GEODIS Park 
