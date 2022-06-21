Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 15

Two jaw-dropping free kicks, a highlight-reel chip and a top-corner golazo are in the AT&T 5G Goal of the Week running following MLS Week 15.
The first group includes Gustavo Bou’s game-winner against Minnesota United FC; his right-footed free kick made it 2-1 and kept the New England Revolution’s upward momentum going strong.
Then there’s a result-sealing free kick from Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Deiber Caicedo, whose first goal of the 2022 campaign highlighted a 2-0 win at FC Dallas as their slow start continues to fade.
Luquinhas provided another delightful goal for the New York Red Bulls, this time chipping Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg in a 2-0 win. Meanwhile, Sporting Kansas City right back Graham Zusi unleashed a left-footed blast in a 2-1 victory at Nashville SC that silenced the GEODIS Park crowd.
Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.