Vancouver Whitecaps patient in signing of "difference-making" Andres Cubas

“We could have filled this position earlier with just another signing, but we were really high on him as a difference-maker in his position like Ryan Gauld was at his," CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster told media on a virtual press conference. "He’s at an age where he’s happy to come here for many years, it’s not a player we signed with the expectation to sell him again to someone who gives us more dollars. He should be one of our main guys for years to help us grow and win something.”

Vancouver Whitecaps FC , just as they did with their search for an attacker ended with Ryan Gauld last summer, waited for their guy. On Thursday, they got him, officially announcing the acquisition of Paraguay international Andres Cubas from French club Nimes for around $3 million.

Do we wait for our top target to be available or is it more valuable to find another player immediately?

Cubas, 25, is the club's third Designated Player and signed through June of 2026 with a club option to extend through the end of the year. The defensive midfielder is a classic ball-winner, someone who can cover ground and regain possession in front of the backline.

“It was a position of need and he’s the profile we were looking for," Schuster said. "We identified him in December last year. He’s someone who is very good in tackles and (shielding) the defense. He was one of the guys who had the highest successful tackles in all leagues he played, including Ligue 1 last year.”

Cubas is a product of Boca Juniors and had been a regular starter for Nimes in Ligue 1 in 2020-21 before they were relegated. He made 21 appearances in Ligue 2 this year before departing for Vancouver.

“We would have signed him in December, but his club were competing to not get relegated or maybe get promoted," Schuster said. "It wasn’t possible to convince them to let the player go. … We wanted to fix it with a player that we’re 100% convinced that is not just a little bit of an improvement, but someone who can really make a difference.”