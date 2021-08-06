Vancouver Whitecaps loan Theo Bair to Norwegian promotion chasers Hamarkameratene

The transaction was made before the close of the Secondary Transfer Window Thursday night.

The Vancouver Whitecaps have loaned forward Theo Bair to Norwegian side Hamarkameratene for the remainder of the 2021 season, the club announced Friday.

The 21-year-old Canadian international is in his third MLS season, compiling three goals and two assists in 18 starts and 39 appearances across all competitions.

“It’s very important for Theo to get minutes to take the next step,” Whitecaps sporting director and CEO Axel Schuster said in a statement. “This is currently the top club in the second division of Norway, fighting for promotion. This will be a great environment and challenge for him to develop and grow before coming back to our team.”

Bair, who came up through the Whitecaps’ academy, has two caps with the CanMNT, scoring a goal on his debut.