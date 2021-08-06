Vancouver Whitecaps loan Theo Bair to Norwegian promotion chasers Hamarkameratene

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
The Vancouver Whitecaps have loaned forward Theo Bair to Norwegian side Hamarkameratene for the remainder of the 2021 season, the club announced Friday.
The transaction was made before the close of the Secondary Transfer Window Thursday night.
The 21-year-old Canadian international is in his third MLS season, compiling three goals and two assists in 18 starts and 39 appearances across all competitions.
“It’s very important for Theo to get minutes to take the next step,” Whitecaps sporting director and CEO Axel Schuster said in a statement. “This is currently the top club in the second division of Norway, fighting for promotion. This will be a great environment and challenge for him to develop and grow before coming back to our team.”
Bair, who came up through the Whitecaps’ academy, has two caps with the CanMNT, scoring a goal on his debut.
Based in the town of Hamar, HamKam currently sit atop the 1. divisjon table 13 games into the 2021 season. Managed by former Norwegian international Kjetil Rekdal, the club’s 30-match schedule runs through November 27.
The Whitecaps, currently last in the Western Conference with 15 points from 16 matches, have been active in this transfer window. The club landed long sought-after attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld to a Designated Player contract, signing Ecuador youth international Pedro Vite to U22 initiative deal and trading with the San Jose Earthquakes for defender Florian Jungwirth.