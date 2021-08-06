Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Florian Jungwirth in trade with San Jose Earthquakes

Florian Jungwirth - San Jose Earthquakes - refs

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired defender Florian Jungwirth in a trade with the San Jose Earthquakes, the clubs announced Friday. San Jose receive $200,000 General Allocation Money, with another $100,000 GAM in performance-based incentives.

Jungwirth, 32, joined San Jose in 2017 and was a first-choice starter during his tenure at the club, with 124 appearances over four-and-a-half seasons. He had 13 starts this year.

“With the loan of Derek Cornelius last month, we wanted to bring in additional depth at that position,” Whitecaps sporting director and CEO Axel Schuster said in a club statement. “Florian is a versatile player, not only can he play as a center back, but also as a fullback or midfielder. He brings great experience to our group both in MLS and abroad.”

The defender gives head coach Marc Dos Santos another option in central defense, alongside Erik Godoy, Andy Rose and Ranko Veselinovic.

Prior to joining San Jose, Jungwirth spent his entire career in Germany with the likes of 1860 Munich, Dynamo Dresden and more. He was a German youth international.

"I am really glad to join this wonderful club," said Jungwirth. "Everyone knows that I am a warrior and I can't wait to fight and leave it all for you on the field."

San Jose recoup some GAM after acquiring Jeremy Ebobisse in a blockbuster trade from the Portland Timbers on Wednesday. They still have Oswaldo Alanis, Nathan and Tanner Beason as key options in central defense.

Transfer Tracker Vancouver Whitecaps FC San Jose Earthquakes Florian Jungwirth

