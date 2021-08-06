Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Florian Jungwirth in trade with San Jose Earthquakes

The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired defender Florian Jungwirth in a trade with the San Jose Earthquakes , the clubs announced Friday. San Jose receive $200,000 General Allocation Money, with another $100,000 GAM in performance-based incentives.

Jungwirth, 32, joined San Jose in 2017 and was a first-choice starter during his tenure at the club, with 124 appearances over four-and-a-half seasons. He had 13 starts this year.

“With the loan of Derek Cornelius last month, we wanted to bring in additional depth at that position,” Whitecaps sporting director and CEO Axel Schuster said in a club statement. “Florian is a versatile player, not only can he play as a center back, but also as a fullback or midfielder. He brings great experience to our group both in MLS and abroad.”