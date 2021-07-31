Vancouver Whitecaps sign Scottish attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld to Designated Player contract

“We are very pleased to welcome Ryan to our club,” Whitecaps sporting director and chief executive officer Axel Schuster said in a statement. “We identified Ryan at the attacking midfield position early in the offseason and began our formal pursuit at the start of January. It was a complicated process due to several factors, but as he was our top target, we never gave up. He is a difference maker, brings experience, as well as an exceptional work rate, all qualities we identified as being key characteristics that we need in this position. Ryan and his representatives have been a pleasure to work with and we are thrilled that he is committed for the next three plus years to not only this club but the city and people of Vancouver.”