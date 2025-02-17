Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2025 Season Preview

MLS is Back

  • Strength: In Ryan Gauld and Brian White, the 'Caps have a pair of reliable, high-level attackers. In Andrés Cubas, they have a reliable, high-level d-mid, and they have a reliable backline behind him. That high floor means they’ve made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs three of the past four years.
  • Weakness: A low ceiling means they are never there for long. The guy who was supposed to raise it – Stuart Armstrong – is already gone, as is long-time head coach Vanni Sartini. Lots of uncertainty and very little depth.

  • Stuart Armstrong: The veteran Scottish international was transferred to EFL Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, opening a Designated Player slot.
  • Fafà Picault: The Haitian international winger had his contract option declined after being Vancouver's third-leading scorer in 2024. He signed with Inter Miami via free agency.
  • Ryan Raposo: The versatile midfielder remains out of contract after five seasons in Vancouver.
  • Alessandro Schöpf: The Austrian midfielder had his contract option declined following two-and-a-half seasons with Vancouver. He signed with Wolfsberger AC in the Austrian Bundesliga.

  • Jayden Nelson: The former Toronto FC homegrown arrives from Norwegian top-flight side Rosenborg BK. Nelson has two goals in five caps with Canada.
  • Emmanuel Sabbi: A former USMNT forward, Sabbi was acquired from French Ligue 1 side Le Harve. He's also played extensively in the Danish Superliga.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC season preview XI 2025

  • Osvaldo Alonso: 14th in Western Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 10th in Western Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 10th in Western Conference
  • Michele Giannone: 15th in Western Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 12th in Western Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 13th in Western Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 13th in Western Conference
  • Dax McCarty: 11th in Western Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 8th in Western Conference

  • Head coach: Jesper Sørensen
  • Stadium: BC Place
  • Last year: 13W-13L-8T, 47 points, 8th in Western Conference
  • Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Round One Best-of-3

