Vancouver Whitecaps supporters travel deep for Concacaf Champions Cup final

“It's going to be an incredible experience,” he said of Sunday’s final. “The away end is going to be bumping, probably the biggest away end that I've ever been in for a ‘Caps away game, and with a lot of my close friends there. No matter the result, incredibly proud of how far this team has come, and the way they've let us believe in them and what they can accomplish.”

“The feeling around the team right now, it's really one that I've never experienced in my 15 years supporting the Whitecaps, and it's created some incredible memories,” Tobyn Rootman, president of the Vancouver Albion supporters’ group, told MLSsoccer.com on Tuesday.

It promises to be one of the biggest matches in an overarching history that dates back to 1974, when the first iteration of the Whitecaps took the pitch in the old NASL, and upwards of 800 fans are making the lengthy trip – a five-and-a-half-hour flight of nearly 2,500 miles/4,000 kilometers – from British Columbia to CDMX to witness it in person.

The surprising, inspiring ‘Caps sit atop the Western Conference table, having gone 15 matches unbeaten across all competitions. And on Sunday they will vie for the continent’s top honor in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final against Cruz Azul in Mexico City (9 pm ET | FS1, OneSoccer; TUDN, ViX), after turning heads across North America and beyond with both the quality and bravery of their play to this point.

“There was just something so special about being with so many people who have followed this team for such a long time, so many people who were waiting for success like this, were waiting for a team that they felt represented who they are as supporters and how much they love the club. And being there with all the other supporters and players’ families in Miami, it was worth every penny, and I'm sure Mexico City will be as well.”

“I can't even describe it. I've been on away days all across the US and Canada, and the feeling in Miami was probably the best away day I have ever been on,” said Rootman.

This weekend’s away day contingent will be more than twice as large as the substantial group that jetted to South Florida for the CCC semifinal clash with Inter Miami , many of them on a plane chartered by the club. Many thousands more will be following closely from back home, with VWFC’s official watch party outside BC Place having quickly reached its full ticketed capacity of 2,500.

Deep connections

Rootman has rooted for VWFC for basically his entire life. He was just four years old when his father took him to the Whitecaps’ final match at Swangard Stadium, their home before joining MLS in 2011. After many ensuing years as a season-ticket holder, he co-founded Albion, a youth-led SG with the mission of making supporter culture accessible to younger fans, in 2021.

Rootman and many of the club’s other hardcore supporters have endured some lean years in VWFC’s MLS history. The ‘Caps have generally tended to run closer to the bottom of the standings than the top during that period, and they weathered a scandal surrounding the club's women's team several years back.

The collective vibe was fairly downcast even just a few months ago. Over the winter Vancouver transferred Designated Player Stuart Armstrong to Europe after a vanishingly short stint, parted ways with popular head coach Vanni Sartini and announced the club was being put up for sale. All of that, combined with what appeared to be only modest improvements to the roster, prompted pessimism in many quarters.

The grit and grace of these cardiac ‘Caps, led by new head coach Jesper Sørensen, has brought on a sudden and most welcome sea change.

“Going into the season, it wasn't a high mood amongst the fan base – and they've suffered a lot over the years,” explained Michael McColl, who has covered the Whitecaps for many years via Away From The Numbers, a longtime website and podcast. “They've seen their Cascadian rivals win MLS Cups. They've seen Seattle win the Champions Cup, and they already feel Vancouver's like a third wheel in the Cascadia derby; we’re a third wheel in the Canadian derby.