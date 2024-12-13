Vancouver Whitecaps FC ownership announces sales process 

“Our group have been committed to transforming our local soccer club into a significant contributor to our community. It is gratifying to see how meaningful the Whitecaps have become to so many, and to have been able to contribute to the growth of a vibrant and thriving soccer community in Vancouver, the Lower Mainland, British Columbia, and beyond. The passionate MLS supporters, Academy development teams and players, the thousands of kids who attend camps, and the groups we support in nurturing the game in so many places have all proven out our belief in Vancouver as a first-class soccer market. The future of the Vancouver Whitecaps is bright.”

MLS as well as the North American and global soccer markets have evolved considerably since the ownership group came together in 2008. The club has grown to become a staple of MLS, reaching seventh in league attendance, doubling season ticket memberships over the past two years, and qualifying for the MLS Cup Playoffs in three of the past four seasons. The current ownership has built a solid foundation for the Whitecaps – it is the right time for an owner with the platform, resources and ambition to enhance the club’s ability to compete at the highest levels of Major League Soccer and steward the club in realizing its significant potential.

This decision comes after careful consideration of the club's journey and reflection on what is required to ensure its continued growth and success.

Kerfoot acquired the Whitecaps in 2002. At that time the club was deeply in debt and had no clear future. With three employees working out of Kerfoot’s home, and a core belief in the Vancouver soccer community, foundations were laid for a new and thriving Whitecaps club from the grassroots to the first team. Early milestones included the reinvigoration of the Whitecaps FC women’s and youth programs, followed by multiple championships for both the men’s and women’s teams.

The current ownership group came together in 2008 with the goal of securing entry into MLS, which at that point had only 14 competing teams. An intertwined goal was the construction of a purpose-built stadium for the club in downtown Vancouver. The Vancouver Whitecaps played their first MLS game in March 2011, ushering in the current era. Another major step forward was in 2012 when the club invested $15 million to establish the Whitecaps FC National Soccer Development Centre at UBC, an anchor endowment for local, provincial and national soccer programming.

Since 2008, the ownership group has made significant annual investments to build out a full MLS Academy program including MLS NEXT and MLS NEXT Pro, an internationally acclaimed Girls Elite Academy, expand the regional academy centers across Canada, and become a founding member of League1BC with both a men’s and women’s team. Whitecaps FC has achieved incredible success across all age groups, and the ownership group has continued to invest in the MLS roster, leading the club to rise into the top half of the league, including a great playoff run this past season. In 2024, the club celebrated the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Whitecaps.

