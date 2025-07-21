LA Galaxy to host Toluca in 2025 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup

The LA Galaxy will look to parlay last season's MLS Cup triumph into more silverware when hosting LIGA MX's Deportivo Toluca FC in the 2025 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup on Oct. 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

This is the seventh edition of the annual competition that pits the reigning MLS Cup champion against the reigning LIGA MX champion.

The Galaxy added a record sixth MLS Cup title to their trophy cabinet in 2024 after defeating the New York Red Bulls, 2-1, in last year's final.

Winners of the 2025 LIGA MX Clausura, Toluca claimed Campeón de Campeones honors on Sunday thanks to a 3-1 win over 2024 Apertura champions Club América.

In addition to this year's Campeones Cup, the Galaxy and Toluca will participate in Leagues Cup 2025.