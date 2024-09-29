Playoff Scenarios

Vancouver Whitecaps clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Vancouver Whitecaps FC are heading to the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, clinching their spot with Saturday's 1-1 draw vs. the Portland Timbers.

Head coach Vanni Sartini's side returns to the postseason for the second straight season and will look to improve on their Round One exit against LAFC from the 2023 edition.

The Whitecaps are seventh in the Western Conference (47 points; 13W-9L-8D), looking to secure a top-four spot with four games remaining.

Star players

It's been a team effort for Vancouver, but Ryan Gauld and Brian White remain among MLS' most productive attacking duos – posting 24g/17a combined.

Fafà Picault and late-season DP signing Stuart Armstrong add final-third threats, while Pedro Vite and Andrés Cubas help lead the midfield. Center back Ranko Vesliniovic has stood out in front of goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, generating some MLS Defender of the Year buzz.

Vancouver have won just one playoff match since joining MLS in 2011, defeating the San Jose Earthquakes in 2017.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 7, while the playoffs begin Oct. 23 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

  • Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
  • Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: What should you know?

