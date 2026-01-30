Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Aziel Jackson on loan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have acquired midfielder Aziel Jackson on loan from Polish top-flight club Jagiellonia Białystok, the club announced Friday.

The 24-year-old American is on loan through June 2026 with a purchase option.

“Aziel is a player we are very familiar with from his time in the league, and he understands the demands of MLS,” said Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster.

“He is a dynamic, versatile attacker who will provide another option going forward. Aziel will join the camp in Spain in the coming days, and we look forward to welcoming him into our environment.”

Jackson has one assist in 11 appearances for Jagiellonia Białystok since his transfer from Columbus Crew last July.

The Red Bull New York academy product previously recorded 5g/7a in 68 MLS regular-season appearances with St. Louis CITY SC and Columbus.

Vancouver open their 2026 season against Real Salt Lake on Feb. 21 (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV). They'll also compete in this year's Concacaf Champions Cup.